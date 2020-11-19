1/2
Pauline Helen Coffman
1921 - 2020
Pauline Helen Coffman

Pauline Helen Coffman, age 99, died on November 7, 2020, peacefully in her sleep of natural causes. She was born on June 27, 1921, in Oxnard, California to proud parents Rudolph and Mary Pfeiler, the youngest of four daughters including Margaret (Borchard), Viola (DeBusschere) and Ethel (Gill). Pauline enjoyed growing up on a ranch on Rice Road in Oxnard. One of her fondest memories was riding horses with friends through downtown Oxnard to the beach.

Pauline grew up in the Oxnard area, attending local schools. She attended Ventura Junior College, where she met the love of her life, Albert Coffman. Both played violin in the Ventura College Orchestra. After finishing college, Albert and Pauline were married in 1945. Shortly after being married, Pauline and her husband moved to Avenal, California, where Pauline raised her daughter and son, Linda Louise and Keith Jacob.

After living in Avenal, California for 14 years, Pauline and her family moved to Santa Barbara in 1961, where she was a resident ever since. In her 59 years living in Santa Barbara, Pauline finished raising her family, worked part-time as a bookkeeper, was an active volunteer at St. Raphael's and enjoyed traveling with her husband.

Pauline was predeceased by her husband Albert L. Coffman and is survived by her son Keith Coffman-Grey and his husband Neil; daughter Linda Collins and her husband Daniel; two grandsons, Daniel Collins, Jr. and Shawn Collins; and two great-grandsons, Bayley Collins and Austin Collins.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Mission Terrace for the wonderful care she received the past three years.

A celebration of Pauline's life will be planned at a later date, hopefully around June, to celebrate what would have been Pauline's 100th birthday.




Published in Ventura County Star on Nov. 19, 2020.
