|
|
Pauline Lois Davis
- - Pauline Lois Davis was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on January 27, 1918, to Samuel and Pauline Houston. She passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019, at the age of 101.
Born before women could vote, Pauline's mother carried her to suffragette marches in Rhode Island. Her family moved to San Diego in 1930, which Pauline regarded as the best decision they ever made. She graduated Hoover High School in 1936 and soon became a lifelong Padres fan. She married Howard Martin in 1937, and together they raised two daughters, Nancy and Dotti.
She was an active volunteer in Kensington Community Church. For her many hours of service to the PTA, she was awarded an Honorary Lifetime Membership. She loved to play cards, was an accomplished knitter and seamstress, and made the best navy bean soup and strawberry pie. An avid traveler, she visited 49 US states, Canada, and Mexico.
After Howard passed, she married Commander Darrell D. Davis, U.S. Navy (Retired), in 1969. In 2006, she moved to Camarillo to live with her daughter Nancy. She was, in her own words, "a tough, old broad." She was very loved and will be dearly missed.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Samuel "Bud," and both husbands. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Van Cott and Dotti Clark, stepdaughter Marietta Davis, stepson Captain Richard C. Davis, U.S. Navy (Retired), five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 27, 2019