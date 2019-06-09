|
Pauline M. Farrar
Ojai - Pauline Farrar, born March 4, 1925 in Walnut Grove, Missouri, passed away on May 10, 2019.
Pauline was a longtime resident of Ojai. She graduated in 1942 from Nordhoff, and a year later, she met her husband, Gerald, at the Green Mill Dance Hall where he sang with the Harvey Owens Band. They married in Ventura, 1944. They were deeply in love and happily wed for 63 years.
After Gerald, who was in the Navy, returned from serving in the Pacific Theater Campaign during World War II, they settled in Beaumont, California where they built their first home and had their three daughters, Paula, Carol, and Joyce. In 1951, Gerald and Pauline moved back to Ventura at the request of his father, George Farrar, to become one of the partners of Farrar Auto Works, which was successfully run by the Farrar family for 65 years. When the girls were young, Pauline stayed home to raise them, and after they went to school, she worked alongside Gerald, running the office of Farrar Auto Works for over thirty years. In addition, Pauline was a Brownie Scout Leader, an officer of the PTA, an active member of the IGO (Independent Garage Owners). Pauline and Gerald spent their leisure time with family, bowling with friends, and were members of the Ojai Valley Dance Club for many years.
Pauline was happiest spending time with the people she loved, whether at home around the pool with her family, during Mother's Day vacations in Palm Springs, or at the annual week spent at a beach house in Ventura. She loved to read, crochet, and do word searches and puzzles. Pauline was known for being a loving, kind, and classy woman who opened her home and her heart to many. There was always enough food and love for everyone, and no one was turned away from a family gathering or dinner.
Pauline was very loved and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Farrar; her eldest daughter, Paula Voit; her foster daughter, Leigh Moynier; and her grandson, Martin Kemsley.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Farrar (John Bryant) and Joyce Kemsley (Rusty); her grandchildren, Shawna Rightmier (Greg), Brandi Walters, Ashlee Nishiya (Ken), Daniel Barker (Nakia Schrader), Mindi Winakur (Michael), Shannon Eatherton (Mike), Darcy Gregorchuk (Bob), Matt Kemsley (Paola), Shana Kemsley (Marty), Kristin Henderson (Tory), Lincoln James (Teresa); her great-grandchildren, Matthew, Stephanie, and Lauren Rightmier, Andrew and Amanda Walters, Gage and Caden Gregorchuk, Simeonne, Ryann, and Noah Kemsley, Paige and Sam Kemsley, Zooey and Kai Nishiya, Mason, Marek, and Monet Winakur, Bryant Eatherton, Joie James, and Katie Henderson. In addition, she had three great-great-grandchildren and many loving friends and family members, including Anne Probyn, who was like-a-daughter and one of her best friends.
In lieu of flowers, go for a walk on the beach, watch a sunset, and hug your loved ones in honor of Pauline.
Many thanks to Carol McCormick of Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, June 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home.
