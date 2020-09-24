Pauline Mabel RomeroVentura - PAULINE MABLE ROMEROBorn December 1, 1921, In Ventura, A long life resident and 8th generation of Pioneer Family.Daughter of Joseph Alvino Garcia and Rose Marie Moraga. Proceeded in death by her husband Manuel Romero in 1988. Brothers Barney R. Garcia Sr. and Raymond F. Garcia of Texas.Survived by special nieces Diana Lynn Reis of New York. Christine Galvan, Linda Rose Garcia, Joan Garcia, and Roberta Garcia of Oxnard. Nephews Barney R. Garcia III, Eugene C. Garcia of Oxnard. James R. Uribe of San Jose. Great, Great nieces Traci Garcia Perez, Sophia Garcia, Elena Acevedo. Great, Great nephews Aaron Acevedo and Barney Garcia IV. Many more nieces and nephews.Retired from the Young Women's Christian Association. A volunteer worker in the community, well over 50 years. A life member of the International Training in Communication, YWCA. And the Gold Star Wives of America. Member of El Camino Women's Club, Native Daughters of the Golden West, Federation of Teachers Association, Society of Military Widows, Phi Epsilon Phi Sorority and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #339. Known by many for gracious, loving and caring lady and admired by all who knew her.A Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 6pm on Thursday October 1, 2020 at the outdoor pavilion of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura. Funeral services will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the outdoor pavilion JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura. Interment will then immediately follow in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.