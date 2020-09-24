1/1
Pauline Mabel Romero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Mabel Romero

Ventura - PAULINE MABLE ROMERO

Born December 1, 1921, In Ventura, A long life resident and 8th generation of Pioneer Family.

Daughter of Joseph Alvino Garcia and Rose Marie Moraga. Proceeded in death by her husband Manuel Romero in 1988. Brothers Barney R. Garcia Sr. and Raymond F. Garcia of Texas.

Survived by special nieces Diana Lynn Reis of New York. Christine Galvan, Linda Rose Garcia, Joan Garcia, and Roberta Garcia of Oxnard. Nephews Barney R. Garcia III, Eugene C. Garcia of Oxnard. James R. Uribe of San Jose. Great, Great nieces Traci Garcia Perez, Sophia Garcia, Elena Acevedo. Great, Great nephews Aaron Acevedo and Barney Garcia IV. Many more nieces and nephews.

Retired from the Young Women's Christian Association. A volunteer worker in the community, well over 50 years. A life member of the International Training in Communication, YWCA. And the Gold Star Wives of America. Member of El Camino Women's Club, Native Daughters of the Golden West, Federation of Teachers Association, Society of Military Widows, Phi Epsilon Phi Sorority and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #339. Known by many for gracious, loving and caring lady and admired by all who knew her.

A Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 6pm on Thursday October 1, 2020 at the outdoor pavilion of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura. Funeral services will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the outdoor pavilion JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura. Interment will then immediately follow in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved