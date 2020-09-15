Paz Calleros EspinosaOxnard - Paz Calleros Espinosa, 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 9, 2020. She was born in Jalisco, Mexico on May 1, 1932, to the late Maria and Carlos Calleros. She is survived by her children: Gilbert Espinosa Jr., Diane Campbell (John Campbell), Liz Espinosa, Sylvia Vega (Albert Vega), Charlie Espinosa, Tony Espinosa, Tommy Espinosa (Ida Espinosa), Donald Espinosa (Elizabeth Espinosa), and Michelle Shockley (Joey Shockley). She is also survived by her 28 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and sisters Vina Espinosa and Sylvia Moreno (Miguel Moreno).She is preceded in death by the love of her life Gilbert Mark Espinosa, her sister Graciela, her brothers Carlos and Jose, and her grandson John Jr.Mom was a very devoted catholic and that began when she lived in a convent at a young age. Her favorite past time was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved family parties, get-togethers', dancing to Mexican music and enjoyed watching a good boxing fight.She was a beautiful lady inside and out. We couldn't have had a better mother. We will truly miss you. We love you dearly and you will always be in our hearts.Due to the pandemic, we will be having a private service.