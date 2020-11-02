Pedro Avila Leon



Pedro Avila Leon passed away on March 25, 2020 at the age of 82, from complications due to sudden cardiac arrest while vacationing in Acambaro, Guanajuato, Mexico. Pedro was born in June of 1937 in Acambaro, Guanajuato, Mexico to Maria de Jesus Avila and Antonio Leon.



At age 17, Pedro became the head of his household due to the untimely death of his father, leaving him as the sole provider for his mother and seven younger brothers. He came to the U.S. as a migrant worker under the US/Mexican "Bracero Program" where he worked for several years learning the agricultural trade before permanently immigrating and settling in Pescadero, CA, where he worked as a mushroom farmer for the Campbell's Soup Company. Pedro's strong work ethic and quick grasp of the English language helped him work his way up to Lead Foreman and other supervisory roles throughout his agricultural career.



In 1966, Pedro married his childhood sweetheart, Maria de la Luz Herrera. He never tired of telling how they grew up only a few houses away from each other in their hometown of Andocutin, Guanajuato, Mexico. Together, they built a wonderful life and family, spending many years in Oxnard, CA, where they raised their three sons, Pedro Jr., Pablo and Jesus. In 2001, they retired and moved to Woodland, CA, to be near their grandchildren.



Pedro is survived by his wife of 53 years Maria de la Luz, his three sons and their spouses, Concha, Gloria and Liz. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Joshua (and his wife Taylour), Jacob, Abby, Nicole, Andrew, and Pablito and is greatly missed by all of them. Pedro is also survived by his brothers; Antonio, Amilcar, Francisco, Arturo, Rodolfo and Gerardo, and their families. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rafael.



Pedro was a man of faith and lived a life of service to others. Never thinking of himself, Pedro was always ready and willing to give and lend a hand. Our family finds solace knowing he is at peace in God's Glory. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church in Woodland, and he will be interred at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Woodland.









