Peggy Dommeyer Sosa
Ventura, CA
Peggy Dommeyer Sosa. On Saturday April 6, 2019 Peggy took God's Hand and went Home. Peggy was a loving, gentle and giving person. She was and is a faithful servant of God Mathew 25:23. She will continue to be our Prayer Warrior.
Preceding Peggy on her journey Home were her husband, Carlos, her sons Emmanuel and Kenneth, her mother Eulalia, her four siblings Don, Louie, Ruth and Sue; and her grandchildren Laticia and Rios.
She is survived by her sons Carlos, Luis and David; her sisters, Teri and Marie; aunts and uncles; her Nina Lupe and a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends.
So, next time you're on the beach, look down and you'll see God's and Peggy's Footprints.
A celebration of Peggy's love and life will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at The Word of Grace Christian Centre at 408 North H St in Lompoc at 10:00 am.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane in Carpinteria.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 20, 2019