Peggy Lou Ilhareguy



Peggy Lou Ilhareguy passed peacefully on August 2, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born on June 10, 1937 to Theodore and Celina Thayer in Fillmore, CA. She married her sweetheart, Ed Ilhareguy and graduated from Fillmore High School, fulfilling her promise to Ed. They were blessed with two children, Hank and Jan, and spent the next twenty years raising their family in the Fillmore community, hunting, fishing and enjoying family and friends.



The mountain air called and off they went to Colorado. They ran a lodge in Grand Mesa, then moved to Douglas Pass and started Buckridge Hunting, Ed the guide and Peg the cook. Peg was a great cook. Her cinnamon rolls and homemade bread were the best ever. Peg loved to cook, craft and shop and visit with friends and family. She had a great love for her dogs, from Tinkerbell and Taco to Killer and Kacey, her dogs held a special place in hear heart. They spent many happy years together in Colorado.



After Ed's passing Peg returned to Fillmore where she spread her laughter and smiles to all she met. Peg spent her last years at Victoria Care Center, where she could be found roaming the halls in her wheelchair and sharing her smile with all.



Peg was preceded in death by her daughter Jan and her husband Ed. She is survived by her son Hank (Linda) Ilhareguy, grandkids Lora, Shantel, Dustin, Hank, John, Samantha and Casey, eight great grandchildren, Sisters Dixie(Dan) Carpenter and Delores Swearengin and many nieces, nephews and friends all around the world.



A special thanks to all the caregivers and staff at Victoria Care Center for their loving kindness and care they gave to Peggy Lou.



No funeral services will be held.









