Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Camarillo, CA

Peggy Joyce Mc Casland passed away peacefully Wednesday March 27, 2019. Born December 7, 1935 in Craig Colorado, Peggy moved with her husband Ray to Camarillo California where she resided until her death. As a long-time resident of Camarillo, Peggy worked at Pleasant Valley Hospital as a cook and enjoyed sharing her culinary skills and choir voice with her other family at First Baptist Church. We will certainly miss her apple pies! Peggy is survived by her 2 sisters, 3 children 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday April, 13, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, officiated by Bill Williams.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 9, 2019
