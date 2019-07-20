|
|
Peletisala Malaga Tau
Oxnard - Peletisala M.Tau was born on Nov. 13, 1955 in Sili Manu'a, American Samoa to Malaga and Miriama Tau. On January 21,1984 he married Faailo Patea.
Peleti was a church member at F.S.F.G.P.C in Oxnard, CA. He started as church member and wanted to be used in Gods Ministry so he became a deacon, lay preacher and finished his race as an Assistant Pastor. He worked at Northrop Grumman for more than 30 years.
Peleti will always be remembered for having a smile on his face, giving cheerfully, humbly and always being positive. In his words Think Positive.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Tau and 4 siblings. Peleti is survived by his wife, Faailo Tau, children; April Taufi, Tuuao Malaga, Peter Tau, Jeremiah Tau and Jacqueline Tau, 10 grandchildren and 12 siblings.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 2:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel 629 South A Street in Oxnard. Family service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 5:00p.m. at FSFGP church 955 West Wooley Road in Oxnard. Celebration of Life Funeral Services will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. on Friday July 26, 2019 at FSFGP church 955 West Wooley Road in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial 5400 Valentine Road in Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 20, 2019