Penelope (Penny) Marie Witt
Camarillo - It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Penelope (Penny) Marie Witt of Camarillo, California who passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019, at the age of 77 after a long and courageous battle with several health issues. She was born on October 20, 1941 to Frederick and Helyn in San Fernando Valley, California.
Penny was married to her loving husband and caregiver David Witt for 41 years. They enjoyed trips to Europe, the British Isles, the Caribbean, and Alaska, as well as sharing a glass of wine together on their patio. Penny and Dave made great strides to attend their grandchildren's activities, sporting events, and graduations, including those of the grandchildren living in Michigan. They also enjoyed going to the theater to see the most newly released movie and caring for their dog, Pippa.
Penny is survived by her sons Richard Lane, John (Michelle) Lane and Bradley (Michelle) Witt, and her brother Stephen (Harriet) Hall. She was known as "Grammy" and loved by McKenzie and Schuyler Lane, Gianna Witt, Jace Lane, Sophia, Isabelle and Cole Marciniak, and Daniel and Alexis Rodriguez.
Penny was raised in Van Nuys, California and attended Birmingham High School. She worked as an escrow officer for Tico Escrow. After obtaining an Interior Design Certification from UCSB, she started her own environmental and interior design business.
Following a private burial, there will be a gathering to celebrate Penny's life at Los Posas Country Club on Friday, November 29 at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The or to the donor's preferred charity.
We will always carry Penny's memory in our hearts.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 17 to Nov. 24, 2019