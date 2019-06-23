|
|
Penny Ann Balicki
Ventura - Penny Ann Balicki, 72, of Ventura, California passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, in her home in Ventura. Penny was born in San Diego, California to Henry and Lois (Sally) Balicki on February 26, 1947.
She attended Hueneme High School in Port Hueneme, CA and graduated in 1965. She went on to earn a degree in Home Economics from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Penny's passion in life was the ocean, but more specifically, surfing. Her friends would call her the "Original Gidget", sometimes walking miles with her longboard under her arm to surf at Silver Strand beach when she was 17 years old. She also enjoyed travelling, gardening and anything to do with animals. She was given the title of Living Treasure in 2004, an honor and award bestowed upon her by the Ojai Rotary Club for her work with Help of Ojai and her endless community work.
Penny is survived by her daughter, Brandee Cate, son-in-law, Bill Cate both of Rock Hill, SC, granddaughter, Olivia Cate of Laramie, Wyoming, brother, Dan Balicki of San Luis Obispo, sister, Kathleen Messecar of Ventura, brother Bruce Balicki, sister-in-law, Jana Balicki both of Clearwater, FL, nephew, Nate Balicki of San Luis Obispo, niece, Meg Balicki, of Harlem, NY, nieces Savannah and Morgan Balicki of Clearwater, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPAN, 110 N Olive St., #B, Ventura, CA 93001. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Los Robles Home Health Services, Hospice Care and to her 4 very special caregivers who treated her with dignity and love in her final weeks. Her family and friends send this special mermaid off into the beautiful blue ocean to live the rest of her life among gods sea creatures.
A celebration of life will be held in the future at a location and date to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 23, 2019