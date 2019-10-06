|
Perry H. Crothers Jr.
June 30, 1926 - August 26, 2019
Perry was born in Morton, Washington to Perry H. Crothers and Marian F. Buchanan. His sister, Marilyn was born five years later and the family moved to Lake Steilacom where he grew up.
Perry was the editor of his school newspaper and graduated in 1944 from Clover Park High School. He served in the US Army and the US Navy. He attended the University of Puget Sound on the Gl Bill and also worked at Mc Cord Air Force Base, during this time he met his wife and best friend of 65 years Charlene Trueman. They married on September 12, 1953 and Julie was born in 1954 and Paul came along in 1956.
Perry's career as an Aero Space Engineer was taking off and it was an exciting time to be a part of the Space Industry. The family moved nine times in the next thirteen years and lived in various parts of the country always wanting to return to the West Coast to be near family and friends which they did in 1969. Perry continued his education and received his bachelors from UCLA and his MBA from USC. He referred to himself as a "Brujan".
Perry enjoyed all kinds of technology; he was an avid reader and loved history. He played bridge and poker with family and friends. He loved hiking and snow skiing. He and Charlene traveled throughout the US, Canada, Hawaii, Alaska, Panama Canal and Europe.
Perry is survived by his loving wife, Charlene, His children, Julie Olsen (Kurt) of Laguna Beach and Paul Crothers, (Thao) of Fremont and five grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Perry will not be forgotten, he will live forever in the memories of those who knew him and in the hearts of those who loved him.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019