|
|
Pete Searcy
Somis - It is with great sadness to have to announce the passing of Pete Searcy on Saturday, May 4th 2019. Pete was born on August 6, 1946. Denny and Ruth Searcy were his loving parents who preceded him death. Pete attended Oxnard and Hueneme Elementary Schools & graduated from Hueneme High School where he excelled in sports.
Pete proudly served our nation in the U.S. Navy during the Viet Nam conflict.
For most of his life he was involved in the food & beverage industry & owned a percentage of the Irish Sea Restaurant at one time.
Pete loved dogs of which he had many but the stand out was his good buddy Moe who he never forgot & missed dearly. He also cherished his silver '64 Corvette that was the talk of the town.
Going to Vegas was always a highlight of his life and he never turned down a good hand of poker. There are many fond memories of all the parties he so generously hosted at his home in Oxnard.
Pete is survived by his brother David "Corky" Searcy of Pensacola FL, Cousins Robert Searcy of Destin, FL, Ronald Seacy of Clearlake CA, Roger Searcy of Cottonwood Falls, KS, Randall Searcy of Camarillo & Rhett Searcy of Somis. He is also survived by Rhett's two sons, Ryan & Rhett who fondly referred to Pete as Uncle Pete.
A special thanks to Rhett who was his pillar in his later years & helped him through some tough times.
Pete, you had many life-long friends and many new friends throughout the years, we will always remember you and will miss you dearly.
A Remembrance of Pete's life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements were made by Joseph P. Reardon Mortuary in Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019