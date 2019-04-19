|
|
Peter Brooke Gift
Ventura, CA
Peter Brooke Gift was born June 25th, 1953. Peter was the second child and oldest brother among five children. Car rides and family picnics were very common. Peter loved comic books and loved to draw which was a talent of his. He loved baseball, played in Little League, and collected baseball cards. As he grew older, he always questioned and challenged, and was never afraid to give his point of view. He did not like to be in school, but he was always very intelligent and knew a lot about many things. He had that Gypsy spirit from a very young age, and was always a night owl. He took up guitar and harmonica as a teen. He grew up surrounded by music of all genres and especially enjoyed classic rock and blues. Peter left home at quite a young age, and spent time in Portland, Oregon before returning back down to Southern California.
As an adult, Peter flourished in love and life. He had a heart of gold and was always a family man. He enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life. He enjoyed expressing himself creatively through writing beautiful poetry and painting. He enjoyed watching sports including his football and baseball teams: the 49ers and the Giants. Peter navigated life through his first love; music, which he passed on to those who knew him.
Peter lived a bountiful life and we were blessed to have him much longer than expected. Peter was a firm believer in Christ and it is with deep sadness to know he has left this earth but with great joy to know he has graced the heavens to greet our Lord.
Peter is preceded in death by brothers Terry Gift and Michael Gift. Peter is survived by wife, Alicia Barrera-Gift; Kids Summer Gift, Jeremy Gift, Julie Marquez-Gift, Ivonne Vazquez, Oscar Barrera, Fernanda Barrera, and Michael Barrera-Gift; Sister Shelly Marshall of Petaluma, CA.; Sister Cyndee Park of Simi Valley, CA; Step-Sister Laurie Gift Harris of Beaverton, OR; and Half-Brother Robert Marshall of Oceanside, CA. He also left behind many beloved grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 20th 2019 in Camarillo, Ca for family and friends of Peter. Please contact the family for details.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 19, 2019