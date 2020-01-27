|
|
Peter J. Duran
Ventura - Peter J. Duran passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Ventura CA.
Pete was born in Ventura, California to Francisco and Soledad Duran on June 2, 1930. Where he grew up on Canet Ranch located off of La Canada Larga Road. He graduated from Ventura High School in 1950. Soon after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, served in the Korean War and was aboard the U.S.S. Taussig DD746.
After coming home from the service, he married Barbara Enriquez and raised four children. They were married over 60 years. Pete began working at Las Palmas Chili Factory in 1960 where he retired in 1992.
Pete was a devoted family man and had many, many friends not just in Ventura but throughout the United States. He supported his children and grandchildren in all sporting activities and was their biggest fan. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing at June Lake and going to Las Vegas every year on his birthday. Pete and Barbara made many road trips in their motor home and made long time friends during their travels. He was a loyal friend to anybody that crossed his path.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, parents Francisco and Soledad, brothers, Adam, Conrad and, sister Teresa. He is survived by his children, Stephanie Lesly (Rick), Peter B. Duran (Gina), Anna Duran (Jim Burns), Sandra Barron (B.J.), 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, brothers Frank, George, Bill, sister Grace and numerous nephews and nieces.
The Rosary will be held on Thursday, 1/30/2020 at San Buenaventura Mission at 6:00 p.m., the funeral mass will be held on Friday 1/31/2020 at 10:00 a.m., followed by graveside service at Ivy Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are being made through JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura CA. (805) 643-8623. Donations can be made in Pete Duran's honor to Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurses Association.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020