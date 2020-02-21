|
|
Peter M. Steyer
Ventura - Peter M. Steyer passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 in Ventura, California. Pete was born in Savannah, Georgia on March 1, 1955 to Martin and Teddi Steyer. During childhood his family lived in many places including North Carolina, Texas, Kansas, and Missouri. He graduated from the University of California Santa Barbara with a Bachelor's degree in biochemistry in the spring of 1977. Peter worked as a clinical lab scientist at many hospitals and labs in Ventura county and around Southern California during his professional career. There were fewer pleasures that Pete enjoyed more than spending time with his beloved wife of 36 years and their daughters, fly fishing on the Kern River, and sunrise over the lagoon in Kona. He will be remembered for his kind heart, patience, and his helpful nature. He is preceded in death by his mother Teddi, and is survived by his wife Dee, his daughters Lauren (Eddie) and Lindsey (Jason), his father Martin, brother Marty (Patty), sister Julie (Tom), and many other beloved family members. His family would like to thank Community Memorial Hospital and Livingston Memorial staff for the exceptional care given to Peter. Private services will be held on February 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers please donate in his honor to a .
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020