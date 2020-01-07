|
Peter Mata
Palmdale - Peter Mata was born May 22nd 1960 in the city of Santa Paula, CA to Miguel L. Mata and Mary E. Mata. He was the youngest boy of 8 siblings; Micaela, Leonard, Tony, Richard "Dickie", Henry, Joseph and Belen. Peter grew up in Santa Paula where he attended Grace Thille Elementary and Barbara Webster Elementary, Isbell Junior High, and Santa Paula High School. He was part of the graduating class of 1978.
During his high school years he coached along side his brother Leonard for Santa Paula lLittle lLeague with Chinos Market. Upon graduation he was employed by Tony's Car Wash and later moved on to working with Cox and Uphoff manufacturing.
He was introduced to a young lady by the name of Jeannine Ramirez by his sister Belen in April of 77, and after a year of pursuing she finally said yes to dating on April 24, 1978. They dated for 4 years before they became husband and wife on July 17th,1982 before family and friends at St. Sebastian Catholic Church. He continued to work at Cox and Uphoff as they welcomed their 3 sons Peter, Matthew and Mark. Shortly after the birth of their youngest Peter became employed by Amgen Pharmaceuticals as part of the Quality Assurance Team. Three years later ,they would move their family to Palmdale California, where Peter continued to work for Amgen for 15 more years until he became ill in 2005.
Despite being ill, Peter continued to enjoy life along side family and close friends until he succumbed to complications related to diabetes on January 2nd, 2020.
He is preceded by his father, Miguel L. Mata and brothers Richard "Dickie" Mata and Joseph Mata. He is survived by his wife Jeannine, son Peter (wife Cindy), son Matthew (girlfriend Stephanie) son Mark (wife Violet), grandchildren Valerie, Melody, Olivia, Mark, Carlos and Alina, mother Mary E. Mata, sister Micaela Mata, brother Leonard Mata (wife Hope), brother Tony Mata, brother Henry Mata (wife Mary), sister Belen Mata, and many nieces, nephews, God Children, and friends.
Peter will be greatly missed but his memory will be carried on in the hearts of those who knew him until we all meet again.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 09, 2020 from 4:00pm- 9:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Church of Angels, 600 East Pleasant Street in Santa Paula, CA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church in Santa Paula.
For map and directions to ceremony locations and to sign the family's online guestbook, share stories, and post pictures please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Peter's name located under Recent Obituaries.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SVCS., Santa Paula, CA 805-229-7054
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020