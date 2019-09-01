|
Philip Allen Coolbaugh of Santa Paula passed away Wednesday, August 7th at home surrounded by the love of family and friends. He was born May 15th, 1938 in Spokane, WA. He moved to Santa Paula with his wife and young family in 1967.
He was married to the love of his life, Connie, for nearly 43 years (widowed in 2009) and they raised their three daughters together. He enjoyed dirt bike riding and camping in the Mojave Desert with his family, road trips with Connie and friends, and relaxing in front of the TV while reading the newspaper.
Phil was a Product Control Manager for 3M Company in Camarillo for 28 ½ years. Upon retiring in 1996, he and Connie found pleasure in traveling and their dirt bike/camping trips. The last 9 years he has enjoyed making new friends at the Senior Center and his church. Meals out, Wii bowling, and bingo with friends, and his weekly movies kept him busy. His faithful side kick Rascal was also a constant.
Phil is survived by daughters Annette (Alan) Haslett, Darcie (Nick) Thille, and Donna Coolbaugh; brothers Gary (Bobbie) Coolbaugh, Larry Coolbaugh, and David (Sheryl) Watson; sister Sharon Davis; six grandkids; and many nieces and nephews. Phil will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
The family wishes to thank all of his caregivers for their dedication to his comfort and care.
A celebration of Phil's life will be held on September 21st at 11 AM, Catalyst Church in Santa Paula. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Phil's name to Santa Paula Senior Center.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 1, 2019