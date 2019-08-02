|
|
Philip Carl Drescher
- - It is with great sadness the family of Philip Carl Drescher announces his passing on July 15, 2019, at his much-loved summer home on Flathead Lake in Montana. He died after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke.
Phil was born in Sacramento in 1936 to Bernard Carl Drescher and Dorothy Hanrahan Drescher. The Dreschers were an old Sacramento family, dating back to pre-gold rush days. Phil was a fifth-generation Californian.
Phil attended Emerson Junior High School and University High School in Los Angeles, and was on the 1954 LA City Championship basketball team. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1958, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the Casque and Gauntlet Honor Society. He was in the Naval ROTC and was a high-jumper on the Dartmouth Track and Field Team.
In June 1958 Phil married his childhood sweetheart, Marcia Lou Laughlin. They met when they were in 9th grade, and were inseparable ever since. Following their wedding, Phil began his two years of naval service on the minesweeper USS Pinnacle which was based in Charleston, South Carolina.
After his military service, Phil attended Stanford Law School, graduating in 1963. He then moved to Ventura to accept a position as a deputy district attorney in the Ventura County District Attorney's office, before turning to private practice both in Santa Paula and Ventura.
Phil served the community in so many ways. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of Community Memorial Hospital for 41 years, serving as Chairman of the Board for eight years.
Phil was the City Attorney for the Cities of Santa Paula and Ojai. He was the general counsel for the United Water Conservation District for 30 years and also served as the attorney for the Ventura Port District. He was a past president of the Ventura County Bar Association.
Phil served as a board member of the Ventura Maritime Museum. He was a member of the East Ventura Rotary Club and later the Santa Paula Rotary Club, where he served as president. Phil was also a member of the Charles M. Russell Museum Board in Great Falls, Montana for many years, serving as Chairman of the National Advisory Board. Phil loved western art.
Phil found joy in art, music, history, reading, and playing golf. He loved telling and listening to stories and jokes. He relished the company of his friends. He loved dogs, especially his family's dogs. But his greatest passion was his family. He loved nothing more than spending time with Marcia, their children, and their children's families. He cheered for his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors. He was a man of warmth, kindness, integrity, generosity, and good humor. He will be dearly missed.
Phil is survived by Marcia, his beloved wife of 61 years, and their four children: Leslie Drescher Britton and her husband Eric Noyes Britton of Parker, Co; Michael Philip Drescher and his wife Christina Stearns Drescher of Hinesburg, VT; John Carl Drescher and his wife Sally Neace Drescher of Boise, ID; and Kevin Bernard Drescher and his wife Ann Cattano Drescher of Ventura.
He is also survived by his nine grandchildren: Paul Philip Britton of San Diego, Genell Emily Britton of Broomfield, CO, Sarah Leslie Drescher and Carolyn Sylvia Drescher of Hinesburg, VT, Philip Andrew Drescher and Ellie Catherine Drescher of Ventura, and Luke Philip Drescher, Lydia Lou Drescher, and Nathan Carl Drescher of Boise, ID.
Donations may be made in Memory of Philip C. Drescher to the Community Memorial Healthcare Foundation, https://www.cmhfventura.org/donate/
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at Community Presbyterian Church on Friday, August 16, at 2:00 p.m., followed by a reception at the Saticoy Country Club.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 14, 2019