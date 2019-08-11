|
|
Philip Joseph (Phil) Doherty, age 90, peacefully departed this world from Newbury Park CA on Saturday July 27, 2019. He was wonderfully cared by Hospice and his loving caregivers, Claudia, Cynthia, Letticia, Alex, Alma, Ciaran and, his niece Barbara.
Phil was born on April 1st 1929 in Milwaukee Wisconsin to Hugh and Jenny Doherty. Hugh was an Irish immigrant and Jenny a native of Wisconsin. Phil was the youngest of 6 children and raised in Milwaukee.
He and his lovely wife Mary, of nearly 69 years, attended the same elementary school and "re-met" again after he returned from serving 3 years in the US Navy. They were married 8 months later on Thanksgiving Day, 1950. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Phil was an Electrician in the Navy and continued his trade by working and attending Trade School during the first four years of their marriage. Their first child, Patricia was born 1951.
Phil and Mary moved to Inglewood, California in 1952 and had their second child, Joanne, in 1953. They bought their first home in Westchester California in 1954 and in moved in on the day of the birth of their third child, William. They resided in Westchester for 51 year and added 5 more children to the fold, Sharon in 1957, Robert in 1960, Susan in 1961, Christina in 1967 and James in 1969. These truly were the "wonder years" raising their children and making lifelong friendships through their church, St. Anastasia.
Phil enjoyed an illustrious career in the electrical industry with the IBEW Local 11. He worked his way through the trade into positions of responsibility as a Project Supervisor on many large commercial projects, and eventually became a Construction Manager where he was responsible for hundreds of workers throughout Southern California. He retired at the age of 59. He enjoyed gardening and decided to learn the craft of stained glass. He spent much of his free time creating cherished pieces and lamps for family and friends.
In 2005, Phil and Mary relocated to Newbury Park, California, to be closer to many of their children. The settled into Vallecito Mobile Home Park. Shortly after, many got to know them and Phil was asked to run for President of the Los Amigos Club and he won. He thoroughly enjoyed his 2 years as President and with his Irish wit he had no trouble getting members to join and participate. In subsequent years, he was well known as their "Chief Coffee Maker".
Being born on April Fool's Day, Phil will be remembered by all who knew him for his great sense of humor as well as his remarkable ability to tell witty jokes and captivating stories. He lived by three words that could sum up his life, God, Family and Friends. Phil always loved the song "Oh Danny Boy" and the poem "The Irish Blessing".
Phil is survived by his love Mary, who was by his side holding his hand as he went to the Lord; All 8 of his children and their spouses, Patricia Savidge (Anthony), Joanne Downer, William Doherty (Juandeane), Sharon Hoffman (Chris), Robert Doherty (Marie), Susan Ekblad (Jace), Christina Jesko and James Doherty along with Brother-in-law Ed Chiaramonte (Karen). His legacy will continue on with his 28 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Phil will be laid to rest privately. The Mass of the Resurrection and Celebration of Life will be Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church in Newbury Park at 11:00 am. Reception to follow in the Church Hall.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 11, 2019