Phillip George Billings
Phillip George Billings passed away on June 22, 2020 after a courageous fight against Lewy Body Dementia. Born February 19, 1932 in Endicott, NY. He was the son of the late Leslie C. and Henrietta (Schooley) Billings. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret (Hewer) Billings, his brother Darrel Billings, sister-in-law Nancy Smith, brother William McNett and his great-granddaughter Grace McAuliffe. He is survived by his sons Stephen(Melissa) Billings and Luke Billings; his daughters Leslie (Patrick) Reinert, Heather (Mark) Needham, and Shannon Billings; his grandchildren Jesse Billings, Rachel (Josh) Rainey, Jacob Billings, Tara (Mike) Schmunk, Zachary Reinert, Shannon Reinert, Max Reinert, Jessica (Matt) McKee, Caitlin (Danny) McAuliffe, Taylor (Leo) Fletes, Jake Needham, Joe Needham, Zoey Needham, Sydney (Chad) Gross, Sophie Lopez, Jack Billings and Tate Billings; his great-grandchildren Kellen, Dylan, Mason, Evalyn, Elizabeth, Morgan, Luke, Charlotte, Olivia, Sam, Nora, Riley and Quinn; sister-in-law Beryl Robinson, a cherished cousin Ed Storm, brother in-law John Hewer, sister-in-law Ellen McNett, sister Shirley Miller, brother Daniel McNett and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Joan Lewis, his loving companion, who breathed new life into his final years and to whom we are forever grateful to for her love and support even in the final most difficult of days.
Phil was a graduate of Johnson City High School, and Albany State Teacher's College. He wrestled and played soccer while in college. Phil obtained his law degree from Albany Law School and attended the US Naval Academy. He was a Lieutenant in the US Navy, and taught at Officer Candidate School.
It was when he met the love of his life, Marg, that he knew what his future looked like, asking her to marry him after only their first date. Until her death, theirs was a marriage of unquestionable commitment, and they were truly the other's best friend. Phil and Marg settled in Vestal, NY where they raised their five children and he embarked on his law career, eventually opening his own practice. He once served as Vestal Town Attorney, and was active in his church and local clubs. Their mutual love of antiques eventually led to a second career, opening antique stores for a time in California and New York.
Phil was a life long learner, a man of many talents, and he was meticulous in the study of each newfound hobby. He was a master at furniture refinishing, and their family home was filled with the antiques he brought new life to. In his later years, Phil pursued pottery and photography with equal passion, and once took a wood working class just to acquire the skill he needed to build a four poster bed. In his 60's, he almost single-handedly remodeled their entire home, laying every tile and board of wood himself. Phil returned to his earlier love of running, and competed with great success in Master Track meets into his eighties, until his disease no longer allowed it. He took competing very seriously, and approached his training with the same attention to detail he had always applied to every aspect of his life. Once, when the high school track coach found the septuagenarian climbing the wire fence to run, as was his routine, he gave him full access, which led to Phil becoming a cherished volunteer at Westlake HS track meets. He spoke with fondness of having the opportunity to work and interact with these young athletes.
He leaves his children with memories of a childhood spent braking for antique signs, of a man with an insatiable appetite for chocolate, which saw him stealing candy from them without remorse; of bad puns and irreverent jokes, and of his avid support of all of their athletic endeavors. Except Leslie's swim meets, because they were "boring". (He was also unapologetically honest.) Phil leaves his loved ones with memories of his sarcastic sense of humor, and of the great enjoyment he found in making others laugh.
"Life is about living. You take the hand that is dealt you, and you go with it." - PGB
A private Burial was held at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org
or to Westlake HS Track and Field Program, 100 Lakeview Canyon Rd., Westlake Village, CA 91362, for a scholarship to be set up at a later date in Phil Billings name.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Park Vista Senior Living, especially Frankie, Jenny and Tess, for the kind and compassionate care they gave our father, and for the support they extended to us during these last several months. Finally, we would like to thank the caring, compassionate nurses from Buena Vista Hospice, especially Ashley, Diane, Stephanie and Tahne who treated our father with dignity and respect in his final days.