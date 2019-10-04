Resources
Phillip "Butch" Soares

Glendale - Butch was born in Oxnard,Ca on February 25th 1938 and remained a resident of Oxnard until his retirement from the construction industry in 1993. Butch relocated first to Greenville,Ca. where he enjoyed new scenery and making new friends operating his backhoe on odd jobs for the locals.

Butch later moved to Glendale,Oregon where he passed away from a brief illness on August 21,2019.

Butch was a hardworking, mountain of a man with a huge heart.

His common quote was: Never ask anyone to do something you would not do yourself.

Rest In Peace Butch...
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019
