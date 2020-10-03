Philomena Mary O'Leary



Las Vegas, NV - With her family at her side, Philomena Mary O'Leary, 90, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2020. A resident of Las Vegas, and a previous 25 year resident of Camarillo, CA, Philomena was born in Cork City, Ireland on Sept. 12, 1930 to parents Richard and Margaret Humphreys. Philomena grew up in Ireland going to school at St. Vincent's Sister's of Charity Catholic School. Coming to the United States in the 1950's on the R.M.S. Mauretania (2), Philomena met and married the love of her life, Jack. To their union, they were blessed with four children; Kevin, Brian, Michael and Margaret. Her proudest achievement was being a mother and grandmother. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Through the years, she made many friends, and was known to always have a smile and a kind word for everyone. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack O'Leary and her parents. Philomena is survived by her children: Kevin (Karen) O'Leary of Clayton, CA, Brian (Susan) O'Leary of Colorado Springs, CO, Michael (Kristin) O'Leary of Newbury Park, CA, and Margaret (Bobby) Kerr of Las Vegas, NV; sisters Evelyn Carr of Las Vegas, NV and Betty O'Conor of Dublin, Ireland; and grandchildren: Joe O'Leary, Jack O'Leary, Caitlin O'Leary, John O'Leary, Cara O'Leary, Riley O'Leary, Patrick O'Leary, Kyle O'Leary and Brandon Kerr. A memorial mass was held at 1pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista, Las Vegas, NV, 89128. A reception will follow the mass. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Philomena's honor.









