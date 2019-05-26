|
|
With great sadness the family of Philp J. Schmit 74, of Ojai, California, announce his passing on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at his home in Upper Ojai.
Phil was born in Bernard Iowa to Cyril and Rosebella Schmit (Otting) on December 28, 1944. He had an idealic Midwestern childhood in Bernard and after the age of 13 in Waukon IA. At 19 Phil traveled cross country to explore California but ran out of money and has been a resident of Ventura County California ever since. Phil was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 and served in Japan during the Vietnam War. Phil Returned to Ventura after the Army and married Helen Stallings Schmit on June 5, 1971 in Newbury Park.
After moving to Ventura County Phil worked for SoCal Gas Co, Knights of Columbus, Ventura County Department of Human Services and served as the elected Ventura County Clerk and Recorder from 2003-2008, where he also served on the Boards of multiple state and national associations. He was Vice President of the Los Assholeros, involved with his daughters 4-H troop, and a master joke teller. Phil enjoyed most people, cooking, reading, and traveling throughout the United States. Phil enjoyed all sports, especially racquet ball. He was a gregarious, good, kind and gentle soul.
Phil is preceded in death by his father, mother and brother Richard Schmit of Peoria, IL, brother-in-law Bob Buckley of Seattle, WA, and brother-in-law David Stallings of Santa Paula, CA.
Phil is survived by his wife Helen, daughters Sarah and Katie, and sisters Ann (Pat) Fahey of Brownsville, MI, Therese Buckley of Seattle, WA, Rita (Guy) Underdahl Rock Hill, SC, brother-in-law Jim Stallings and sister-in-Lay Joyce Schmit of Peoria IL, numerous nieces and nephews and many good friends. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in Phil's honor.
Phil will always be remembered for his wit and kind heart. A Celebration of Phil's life will be held on Sunday June, 23rd in Ojai. For more information on the location, time and to RSVP please email [email protected], text or leave a message at 773-405-3252.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 26 to June 16, 2019