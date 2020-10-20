1/1
Phyllis A. Gallentine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis A. Gallentine

Phyllis A. Gallentine died on August 12, 2020. She graduated from Billings Senior High School in Billings, MT. She then attended Billings Business College for a short time. She worked at ABC Kiddee shop in Billings. She then was employed by The Deaconess Hospital in Billings in the Diet Kitchen for 20 years. She moved with her husband in 1987 to Camarillo, CA.

She got married on June 29, 1968.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister, and her older brother.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years (Loren), her sister (Deborah), her friend (Janice Lennick), her friend (Maxine Thomas).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved