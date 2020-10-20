Phyllis A. Gallentine



Phyllis A. Gallentine died on August 12, 2020. She graduated from Billings Senior High School in Billings, MT. She then attended Billings Business College for a short time. She worked at ABC Kiddee shop in Billings. She then was employed by The Deaconess Hospital in Billings in the Diet Kitchen for 20 years. She moved with her husband in 1987 to Camarillo, CA.



She got married on June 29, 1968.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister, and her older brother.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years (Loren), her sister (Deborah), her friend (Janice Lennick), her friend (Maxine Thomas).









