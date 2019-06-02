|
Phyllis A. Upton (Reaves)
Oxnard - Phyllis A Upton (Reaves), 82 of Oxnard born August 26, 1936 in Lebanon, Missouri; went home to rest in the arms of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ peacefully and quietly in her sleep while at home as were her wishes on April 30', 2019.
Phyllis known to most as Mom, is beloved and treasured by all who know her. Mom lived a life of self-sacrifice to her family and many others. Always putting the needs of others before her own. Mom valiantly fought cancer 7 times and stood victorious each time. Only to succumb to the ravaging affects of an experimental cancer treatment. She is preceded in death by her two oldest children Deborah and Jimmy. She is survived by her remaining two sons Joel and Jack as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and the LOVE of her life, her husband Johnny Upton.
Celebration of life will be held at Gold Coast Fellowship Church 831 W 71h St Oxnard CA 93030 where she was a long-time member on Saturday, June the 8' at 1pm.
If you wish to send cards, letters or flowers, send to Gold Coast Fellowship Church 831 W 7' St Oxnard CA 93030 c/o Upton Family.
To know her is to love her. Until we meet again Mom, we LOVE you!
Published in Ventura County Star on June 2, 2019