Phyllis Bradford passed away peacefully at her home in Camarillo on June 23, a month shy of her 93rd birthday. She was born and raised in Hollywood before getting married and moving to Oxnard, and later to Camarillo. She was a remarkable woman who singlehandedly raised three active sons while working full time for the Pleasant Valley School District. She shared a close relationship with her mother, Doris Hewson, who lived with her for much of her life.
A lifelong animal lover, Phyllis always had pets, especially dogs. Nicknamed "Dog Gramma" by her grandkids, she always had at least one dog in her life, and up to four at one time. Well into her 80s, she was competing in dog agility trials, winning countless ribbons and inspiring her many agility friends in the process. Always the competitor, Phyllis also loved a game of Scrabble and she routinely beat all comers. She took great comfort in visits by family, friends, and neighbors, and in watching tennis on TV with her dog Holly on her lap.
Phyllis is survived by her 3 sons (Tim, Mark and Dan), 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and one dog. Her family, friends, and neighbors loved her, and she will be missed tremendously.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019