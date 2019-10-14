|
|
Phyllis Crugnale
Simi Valley - Phyllis Crugnale passed away last week from cancer at the age of 86. As she wished, Phyllis died in her home of 48 years in Simi Valley, CA with her daughters Alexis "Ally" Coppedge of Las Vegas and Dawn Ebner of Newbury Park, and beloved friend Lara DeBruno of Simi Valley by her side.
Phyllis was born in New York to Jules and Nettie Yatrofsky in August of 1933. Phyllis was married at 18 to her husband of almost 65 years, Carl Crugnale, who passed away in 2016. Their first born child, a son, Carl "CJ" Crugnale Jr. predeceased both Phyllis and Carl in 2015. Phyllis is survived by her daughters Alexis Coppedge and Dawn Ebner, son-in-law Brett Ebner, grandchildren Aryanna and Matthew Ringer, brother Albert Yatrofsky, and sisters Cheri Halstead and Michelle Seipp.
Long standing resident of Simi Valley, Phyllis was involved in the community through teaching sewing and line dancing classes, a member of the Simi Valley Boots and Slippers Square Dance club, The Simi Valley Winds Camping Club, The Busy Hands Garden Club, and volunteered over 1000 hours at the Simi Valley Community Hospital.
Phyllis loved caring for her family and would never hesitate to jump at a moment's notice to help any of them. She never missed a childhood awards ceremony, game, or dance show for any of her children or grandchildren. When she was not with her family, you could find Phyllis at the penny slots at Chumash or in the cruise casino.
Known for her famous spaghetti sauce, she loved to cook and was a fabulous chef. She would often prepare a meal and fancy cocktail for the entire camping club to eat and drink on the night they arrived at the campground to ease their settling in process. Phyllis was also very smart and went back to college and achieved her AA degree in computer programing in 1984 just to show she could.
Clever, selfless, talented, and generous, she will be missed by all who knew her.
A casual, potluck celebration of life will be held in Phyllis' memory at 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the home of her daughter Dawn Ebner. Please reach out to Dawn via email or Facebook for details.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019