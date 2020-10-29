Phyllis Jane Gerding



Port Hueneme - Phyllis Jane Gerding of Port Hueneme, California peacefully passed away October 25, 2020 at home.



Phyllis and her twin sister, Dolores, were born in Kannapolis, Kansas on January 3, 1929. She along with another sister, Carol Deen, and her twin brothers Don and Ron, spent their early childhood in Ellsworth, Kansas. In the early 1940s, her family moved to Burbank, California where they resided for many years.



Phyllis met Bud Gerding while working at Lockheed. They married in 1972 and later moved to Oxnard, California. They joined the Channel Islands Yacht Club where they enjoyed many boating activities with friends.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister Dolores, her brother Ron, her sister Carol Deen, her nephew Darren, and niece Susie. The family is grateful to friends, caregivers and medical staff who cared for her during her illness. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Phyllis and Bud had 48 great years together! She requested to be buried at sea.









