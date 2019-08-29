Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Ellijay, GA - Phyllis June Porter, 82, of Ellijay, GA, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Phyllis was God's angel walking on this earth. She loved everyone that came into her life and even others she didn't know. She brought smiles to every person's face. She loved and prayed for the less fortunate and troubled individuals. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret, her father Charles, her husband, Marion, and her sister, Shirley. She was survived by her two children: her daughter: Debbi with her husband, Ed and her son, Chuck with his wife Cherlynn. She also left behind 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren with many other family and friends. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. She was loved by everyone and will always be in our hearts.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 29, 2019
