Phyllis Lou Sattler
- - 1928 - 2019
Phyllis Lou Sattler, 91 went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019 after a brief illness.
Phyllis was born March 6, 1928, in Yorkville, Michigan., to James and Dorothy (Kyle) Miller.
Phyllis attended Delton High School and graduated in 1946. She married her high school sweetheart, Francis "Speed" Sattler, on June 12, 1948. In 1961, they moved with their four girls to Ventura, CA where they raised their family.
Phyllis had the privilege of being a stay at home Mom to her four girls. In the early 1970's Phyllis took up bowling. She had a great passion for the sport and become Secretary of 4 bowling leagues and was deeply involved in all of their activities. She was the longest serving board member in the history of the Ventura Bowling Association, serving for over 40 years.
Phyllis poured her heart and soul into her family. She leaves behind a great legacy of intense loyalty and dedication to the family she so dearly loved.
She is survived by her daughters Linda Fuchs and her husband Ray of Oxnard, Francine Sattler of Palm Desert, and Kerri Butler and her husband Mike of Bakersfield; Grandchildren Kathie (husband Michael) Doyle of Charlottesville, VA., Erica (husband Keith) Opstad of San Diego, Brandon Fuchs of Oxnard, Jason Stetler of Oxnard, Jeff (wife Nicole) of Ventura, Kim Stetler of Ventura, John (wife Stephanie) Jacobson of Lake Elsinore, Sarah (husband Darrell) Vasquez of Bakersfield, Baylie Butler of Bakersfield, Cameron Curtis of Palm Dessert and Christie (husband Chris) Ruiz of San Diego; Great grandchildren, Clay, Brooke, Bailey, Addyson, Blake, Briana, Brandon Ray, Brody, Travis, Colden, Zachary, Allison, Lucas, Hannah, Isaac and Maika.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Francis "Speed" Sattler, infant son David Sattler, daughter Terrie Stetler, son in law Alan Stetler, sister Shirley Raffaeli and brother James Miller.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Phyllis's name be made to the Cancer Research Institute National Headquarters, 29 Broadway 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006-3111.
A celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 12, 2019