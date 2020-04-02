|
|
Piedad B. Navarro
Camarillo - Piedad Navarro was born April 08, 1934, the eldest of 10 brothers and sisters of the Benavides family originally from Los Gonzales, Jalisco Mexico. She married Jose G. Navarro in 1955 and is the mother of five children. The family relocated to the United States in 1966 and became permanent residents and later US citizens. She worked for Gaiser Tools in Ventura until her retirement at age 67 in 2001.
She loved her independence and was an avid gardener for many years. As part of a large extended family she enjoyed all of the numerous birthdays, weddings, quinceaneras, and numerous family reunions and was loved by all.
We will never forget her strength, optimism, and her love of life and family.
Her ultimate days passed surrounded by loving family and friends who she touched in many ways during her life. She is survived by her 5 children - Brigida Francisca Espinoza, Elvia Maria Finkel, Jose Rafael Navarro, Maria Rosario Garcia, and Jose Luis Navarro as well as 8 of her siblings, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Spanish version:
Piedad Navarro nacio el 8 de abril de 1934, la mayor de 10 hermanos y hermanas de la familia Benavides, originaria de Los Gonzales, Jalisco, Mexico. Se caso con Jose G. Navarro en 1955 y es madre de cinco hijos. La familia se mudo a los Estados Unidos en 1966 y se convirtio en residentes permanentes y mas tarde en ciudadanos estadounidenses. Trabajo para Gaiser Tools en Ventura hasta su jubilacion a los 67 anos en 2001.
Amaba su independencia y fue una avida jardinera durante muchos anos. Como parte de una gran familia extendida, disfruto de los numero cumpleanos, bodas, quinceaneras y numerosas reuniones familiares y fue amada por todos.
Nunca olvidaremos su fuerza, optimismo y su amor por la vida y la familia.
Sus ultimos dias pasaron rodeados de familiares y amigos amoro a quienes toco de muchas maneras durante su vida. Le sobreviven sus 5 hijos: Brigida Espinoza, Elvia Finkel, Jose Rafael Navarro, Maria Rosario Garcia y Jose Luis Navarro, asi como 8 de sus hermanos, 11 nietos y 10 bisnietos.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020