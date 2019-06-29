Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
Plasido "Pete" Tepezano

Plasido "Pete" Tepezano Obituary
Plasido "Pete" Tepezano

Port Hueneme - It is with sadness that the family of Plasido (Pete) Tepezano announces his passing on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the age of 92 years. He will be greatly missed.

Plasido moved to Pt. Hueneme in 1957 when he purchased his new home and lived there until his passing.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Betty, and his children, Richard, Beverly (deceased), Mark, Kasha, Phara and Patrick. He will also be fondly remembered by his 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and by sisters, Margaret Porterfield and Stella Crandall (deceased) and brothers Ben, Fred and Ralph Tepezano.

Plasido served in the Army during WWII and was based in the eastern front. He retired from the Seabee Base at Pt. Hueneme, Ca as Captain of the civilian police force in 1981. He was a member of the VFW. His passion was looking at, buying and keeping his cars and trucks sparkling clean.

Services will be held at the Reardon Funeral Home, 511 No. A St. in Oxnard at 10 a.m. on Monday, 7/1/19. Interment will follow at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard. Following will be a Celebration of Life at the VFW located at 300 S. Surfside Dr. in Pt. Hueneme.

Plasido has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star from June 29 to June 30, 2019
