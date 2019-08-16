|
Polly Bee
Ojai - Long time Ojai resident, journalist, artist, poet, and activist Polly Bee, died on July 28 at age 93 after a long battle with dementia. Polly grew up in Niles, OH and graduated from Cal State Sacramento in 1956 with a BA in fine arts, and from Cal State Northridge in 1984 with a Masters of Public Administration. After serving in the US Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII, she attended the Cleveland School of Art, honing her talent as a painter and cartoonist. She and her husband John Bee, DVM arrived in Ojai in 1956 to start Matilija Veterinary Hospital and pursue their shared passion for breeding and showing Morgan horses. A skilled exhibitor, Polly was regularly in the winner's circle at horse shows throughout the West, later taking up endurance riding and introducing visitors to the Ojai Valley as a trail ride wrangler. Polly believed that kids benefitted from developing a love and regard for horses and worked to get them involved. She served as Topa Topa 4H Club horse project leader, and was appointed to the Ventura County Fair Board, the USDA Horse Industry Advisory Committee, the National Horse & Pony Youth Activities Council. She was elected to the Board of Directors of the American Morgan Horse Association (AMHA) where she led the charge that started the breed's first ever Youth Program. Polly was named Morgan Horse Woman of the Year in 1974 and recognized for her groundbreaking advocacy with an AMHA Medallion Award for Service to Youth in 1976. Polly was in the vanguard of the women's liberation and gay rights movements and was a fierce advocate for fair treatment and dignity of all people regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, socio-economic class or sexual orientation. Starting in the late '60s, she was a reporter and assistant editor for the Ojai Valley News, a feature contributor for the Ventura Star Free Press and a regional reporter for the Los Angeles Times, winning awards for her work from the California Newspaper Publishers Association and California Press Women. in 1977, Polly began a committed relationship with her love Jane Cazavelan and emerged as openly lesbian. Following her journalism career, Polly entered public service with Ventura County as an aide to Supervisor Maggie Erickson. For a decade, Polly facilitated cooperation between the County, businesses, cities, the state and federal governments and special districts, and advocated for constituents throughout Ventura County getting them answers and needed help. Her proudest accomplishments were overseeing County efforts to help the residents of Piru and La Conchita recover from devastating natural disasters, and helping farm worker families displaced from their residences at large agricultural operations in the Santa Clara River Valley. After retiring, Polly directed her energy to travel and writing. An adventurous soul, Polly and her Jack Russell Terrier Winnie made solo motorhome trips throughout the southwest, across the continent and Alaska. In the last two decades of her life, Polly developed a unique poetic voice that conveyed her self-discovery, past hurt and resolution in blunt, raw terms. She was frequently invited to read her work locally and at workshops around the state and was published multiple times in poetry journals. Her work won the Santa Barbara Magazine Prize at the Santa Barbara Writer's Conference in 1992, and in 2013 she was named a Literary Treasure by the Ventura County Arts Council and Board of Supervisors. She is survived by her sons Danny and Mike, her daughter-in-law Jill and grandson John. Hers was a life well-lived. Friends are invited to celebrate her life on Friday October 11 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Soule Park Golf Course picnic area. To RSVP and for details please contact Kathy at (805) 223-5929. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Morgan Horse Educational and Charitable Trust, 4066 Shelburne Rd, Suite 5, Shelburne, VT 05482 or the Ojai Library c/o the Ojai Valley Library Friends and Foundation, PO Box 1005, Ojai 93024.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 16, 2019