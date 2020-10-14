Porsia TunziThousand Oaks - Porsia Tunzi joined the lord on October 12, 2020, after living a truly beautiful life of 94 years.Born in Loseto, Bari, Italy, on July 10, 1926, Porsia immigrated to the United States in 1949 where she stayed in New York with her brothers and their families. She married Vincent on February 19, 1950 and settled down in Chicago where they had three children, Teresa, Dominick, and Sarah. In 1973 Porsia and her family moved to Thousand Oaks where she continued to care for her growing family. She happily remained in Thousand Oaks the rest of her life, treasuring time with her beloved family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Saint Paschal Baylon Catholic Church since 1973.Porsia was known for her incredible Italian cooking, her humble wisdom, her steadfast Catholic faith, and her devotion to her family.Porsia is survived by her son, Dominick Tunzi; daughter-in-law, Bobbie Tunzi; grandson, Vincent Tunzi and wife, Christy; granddaughter, Porsia Tunzi; and daughter, Sarah Kovacevich; son-in-law, Mike Kovacevich; grandsons, Matthew Kovacevich and wife, Danielle, and Christopher Kovacevich and wife, Megan; granddaughter, Megan Kovacevich; son-in-law, Don Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Azelie, and Gabriel, with a fourth on the way, and many additional extended family members in Italy, Canada, Chicago, Texas, and California. Porsia was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Tunzi; daughter, Teresa Tunzi Johnson; mother, Serafina Panzarino; father, Antonio Panzarino; brothers, Patrick, Antonio, Ralph, and Joseph; and sisters, Porsia and Virginia.Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20th, at Saint Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, 155 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks with burial following at Valley Oaks Memorial Park, Westlake Village.Arrangements under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral chapels, Thousand Oaks, 805-230-2800.