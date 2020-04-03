|
|
Prashanta "Ranji" or "Ron" Huda
Camarillo - Prashanta "Ranji" Huda, known professionally as Ron Huda, died of a heart attack while walking home to his Camarillo apartment on March 10 of this year. Ranji was born to Banrul and Farida Huda on April 13, 1974 in Lowell, Massachusetts. The family relocated to Southern California in 1980 and Ranji lived much of his life in Ventura County. Ranji graduated from Simi Valley High School in 1992 and attended California State University Northridge on a full scholarship.
Ranji enjoyed listening to all genres of music and played alto saxophone while in high school on the jazz, concert and marching bands. In college he developed into an accomplished singer. He enjoyed chess, backgammon, surf fishing and played an occasional round of golf.
Ranji admitted being a "workaholic" and enjoyed success in several careers. Starting as a night clerk in the hotel industry he advanced quickly and ultimately managed a 5-star hotel in Beverly Hills. When his health made it preferable to work from home, Ranji found he was quite successful at providing a variety of services over the phone to pre-screened applicants. He was quick to point out this was not telemarketing.
Ranji is survived by his sisters Koyela Copeland, Kobita Choudhury, nephews Devon, Calen, Amir, niece Lisa and grandnephew Giovanni.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020