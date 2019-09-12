|
|
Priscilla Bridget Simpson
Westlake Village - Priscilla Bridget Simpson, fondly remembered as "Pat" by her friends, was surrounded by family as she passed away peacefully in her Westlake Village home on the morning of August 28th, just two weeks shy of her 81st birthday.
The daughter of Abe and Louise (Garcia) Jaramillo, Priscilla was born on September 9th, 1938, the youngest of 7 children in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Priscilla graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1956, and moved to the Santa Monica area when she turned 20 years old, where she met her beloved husband, Joe Donald Simpson, at a friend's party on the westside. In 1961 Priscilla and Joe married, and their first son, Kurt Matthew Simpson, was born in the West Hills Hospital in 1964, followed by Mark Andrew Simpson in 1968. Both of her sons graduated from El Camino High School. Priscilla often boasted and reminisced about her sons being accomplished high school athletes and was very proud of both of her children for having successful careers in the pharmaceutical industry. Priscilla was extremely loving towards her 6 grandchildren, and enjoyed treating her sons, their wives and all of her grandchildren to memorable summer beach house vacations in San Diego.
Priscilla lost her loving husband, Joe, to a hard fought battle with lung cancer in November of 2007. Priscilla is survived by one older brother, Joe Jaramillo (84), her son Kurt (married to Angie), son Mark (married to Sheryl), and her 6 grandchildren, Tanner, Shane, Alec, Audrey, Kendra, and Colby.
Family and friends will always carry your memory, spirit, and catch phrases in our hearts with smiles and love.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at the Chapel of the Hills - Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo. In lieu of flowers please make a gift to a .
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 12, 2019