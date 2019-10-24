|
|
Priscilla Mae Forbes
Port Hueneme - Priscilla Mae Forbes, 89, of Port Hueneme, Ca. passed away on October 18, 2019, at St. John's Regional Medical Center, Oxnard, Ca. after an unexpected illness.
Priscilla was born to Richard and Marguerite (nee Derstine) Forbes on Christmas Day, December 25th of 1929 in Pennsylvania. She told the story of her birth with a great deal of humor and always looked forward to her "double holiday."
A graduate of Antioch College, she embarked on an adventure when she set out for California, where she loved walking out on the pier and on the beach. She was also an avid reader, a crossword puzzle enthusiast, loved Jazz music and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
She leaves as her legacy two sister-in-laws, Cortenay Collette of Pennsylvania and Marie Matthews of Georgia, 6 nieces and nephews and a cousin, Mary Katherine Kauffman, of Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind a host of friends who knew her for her compassionate spirit, generous heart and quick wit.
She was preceded in death by both her parents and her two adored brothers, Richard Forbes and William Forbes.
Priscilla was a legal word processor with a prestigious Los Angeles law firm until she retired in 2008. She was an ardent advocate for human rights and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people.
Priscilla chose cremation, which is being handled by the Neptune Society of Santa Barbara 805-967-2805. Her ashes will be scattered at sea in a private ceremony.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019