Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
Renton, WA
1987 - 2019
Seattle, WA. - Rachel Ann Snelling went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 24th, after a valiant fight against cancer. Rachel was born in Westlake Village, California on January 17, 1987, to Daniel and Shari Ann Snelling. She grew up in Thousand Oaks, attending First Baptist Christian School and Bethany Baptist Christian School, and graduating from La Reina High School in 2005. Rachel then enrolled in and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts - Scottsdale Culinary Institute in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Rachel moved to Seattle, Washington in 2006 and worked for Tom Douglas Restaurants as a pastry cook for twelve and a half years. She enjoyed her career and was highly regarded by all her colleagues. Rachel also loved springtime in the Pacific Northwest, taking walks, farmers' markets, cats, county fairs, sushi, word games (she could beat anyone at Scrabble) and spending time with her family and close friends.

Rachel is survived by her parents, her sister Sarah and brother in-law Matt Pfiffner, her brother Stephen and sister in-law Jessica Snelling, her nephews Isaac and Caleb Snelling and her brother David Snelling.

A Celebratory Mass will be held for Rachel on July 1st, 11 am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church in Renton, Washington, with a graveside service following at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Kent, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of Marlatt Funeral Home, Kent, Washington.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 30, 2019
