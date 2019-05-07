|
Rachel Chacon
Santa Rosa - Rachel Chacon passed away peacefully with family on May 1, 2019 in Santa Rosa, New Mexico to be reunited in Heaven with her Daughter Debbie Rosalez and Son Anthony Rosalez. Rachel Chacon was born August 9, 1940 in Oxnard, Ca to Salvador Cortez and Conception Regaldo. Rachel loved dancing, music, cooking, casinos, traveling and most of all being with her grandchildren. Rachel will be deeply missed and always remembered for her love for her family and her one of a kind sense of humor.
Rachel is preceded in death by her; Parents, Siblings, Children; Debbie and Anthony Rosalez, and former husband Antonio Rosalez.
Rachel is survived by her Husband Carlos Chacon, Daughters; Cindy Rosalez, Maryann Nava, and Lisa Camacho of Oxnard, and Son Johnny Rosalez of Oxnard. Brother Roger Cortez of Oxnard. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren. Along with many great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 with a rosary to follow at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30am on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 500 North Juanita Avenue in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard.
