Rachel Cobos Santos Salas
Santa Paula , CA
Rachel Cobos Santos Salas, 81 of Santa Paula, passed away on Valentine's Day 2019, after a brief illness at the Santa Paula Memorial Hospital. Rachel was born to Aurelio Santos and Micaela Cobos Santos in the city of Santa Paula. Rachel attended elementary school, junior high school and graduated from Santa Paula High School in 1956. Rachel worked for the Burpees Seed Company and the Naval Construction Battalion at Port Hueneme. She would later meet and marry Victor Salas, Sr.; she became a mother to three boys, Victor Salas, Jr., Steven John Salas and Michael Daniel Salas.Rachel followed her boys and took a job as a teacher's aide at Santa Paula High School. She was instrumental in the migrant program and mainly dealt with English as second language students. Her reason for this was because she loved to teach and keep an eye on her boys.
Rachel also worked at Salas TV alongside Victor Sr. at night, next to the El Brillante Market in Santa Paula. Rachel was very fond of her parents and visited them daily. She could be found at Montgomery Wards or JC Penny on the weekends looking for deals and shopping with Grandma Mickey.
Rachel followed her oldest son to UC Santa Barbara and graduated with a BA degree in Social Studies. Rachel was a strong advocate for Migrant programs and education, something she instilled in her boys.
Rachel loved to garden and planted a cactus in the yard that still blooms every spring and a tangerine tree next to the garage that still gives fruit to this day. Rachel loved to talk about her days at Santa Paula High School and her co-worker friends Delfina and Rosa.
Rachel was a member of El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church. She was a Devout Democrat and would have great discussions with her husband and would say "You voted for Nixon".
Rachel was fearless and had no problem walking up to a rattlesnake and cutting off its head with a gardening hoe. She said "if we call the police they will spend all afternoon trying to shoot it".
Rachel was very creative and artistic; she would draw and paint nature scenes. She created colorful costumes for her sons to wear to the Halloween parade. She was a die-hard Dodger Fan and a Santa Paula Cardinal Fan.
Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Victor Salas, Sr. and her second son Steven John Salas. Rachel is the grandmother to: Lorena, Vanessa, Steven, Victoria, Britannie and Xio. Rachel is survived by her son Victor Salas, Jr., father of: Andres, Diego, and Paloma. Rachel is survived by her son Michael Daniel Salas, father of: Jacob and Liviah. Her funeral is set for March 1, 2019 at 10:00am at the Skillin Chapel. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Skillin-Carroll Mortuary located at 738 E Santa Paula St, in the City of Santa Paula. (805) 525-3391
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 26, 2019