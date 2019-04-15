|
Raelene I. Chaney
Fillmore, CA
Raelene Chaney, a long-time resident of Fillmore CA, passed away April 7th in her home surrounded by loved ones at age 90. After a short battle with Hodgkins Lymphoma she is now joined with her beloved husband Robert Chaney in Heaven.
Raelene was born in 1929 in Yelm WA. She was involved in multiple community groups & was awarded the Making a Difference For Women, Citizen of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Raelene's greatest accomplishment was Grad Nite Live. After the towns devastating loss of a high school senior on graduation night, Raelene co-founded Grad Nite Live in 1990. Seniors sold pies to pay for a dinner cruise so they could have a safe, sober, and fun graduation night experience.
Raelene leaves behind: Chris-Anne Barker, Susan (Patrick) Golson & Grandchildren: Tenea, Brandon, Zach, Johnny, Samantha, & Tyler. She will be truly missed, but will forever live on in our hearts.
A special thank you to our Angels at Los Robles Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 18th 10am at Faith Community Church: 355 D St., Fillmore, followed by a graveside service at Bardsdale Cemetery: 1698 S Sespe St., Bardsdale. Reception to follow and will be announced at service. In Lieu of flowers, the family has asked to make donations to Grad Nite Live or FHS soccer club in her honor.
For map and directions to ceremony locations and to sign the family's online guest book, share stories and post pictures please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Raelene's name located below "Recent Obituaries".
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, Santa Paula, CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 15, 2019