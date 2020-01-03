|
|
Rafael Nuarin Arellano
On Saturday, December 28, 2019, Rafael Nuarin Arellano, loving husband and father of five children, passed away peacefully at the age of 97. Known as Rafael to his friends, but more commonly as "Papa," he was born on October 24, 1922 to Maximo and Catalina Arellano in Dinalupihan, Philippines. He was the seventh of eight children. On May 2, 1954, he married Josefina M. Austria. Together, they raised four sons and a daughter.
Rafael served in the United States Navy from 1945 to 1965; and the Naval Reserves until 1975. He continued his public service with the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1980.
A man of principle and simple means, Rafael was devoted to his wife and family. He sought to provide for and make a better life for his family. He began his career of public service in the United States Navy at the of World War II, enlisting as a Steward and completing 20 years active duty as a Chief Photographer's Mate. While waiting to hear of his acceptance to the US Postal Service, he briefly worked at the Petoseed company in Saticoy, which developed and marketed hybrid vegetable seeds. He then served the Oxnard community as a Letter Carrier in the United States Postal Service for 14 years.
Rafael was born to a musical family. A band made up of his father and brothers often played for various occasions, and even for the silent movies. He had a passion for music and singing with the choir at St. Anthony Catholic Church, and for a time the El Shaddai, and Cursillista choirs at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church. In addition, he had a special devotion for Santo Nino, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help novenas. His musical talent was best passed to his daughter, Emily, who serves as Director of Music at St. Anthony. He also enjoyed keeping up with current events in the community and the country.
Rafael was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Josefina, in 2009. He is survived by: one remaining sister, Encarnacion Nuarin Santiago of the Philippines; his children Reynaldo (Rowena) of Austin, TX; Leonardo (Arlene) of San Francisco, CA; Ceasar (Betty) of Sherrard, IL; Emily (Kirk (deceased)) of Oxnard, CA; and Ralph of Los Angeles, CA; six grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many loving friends.
The vigil service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 2511 So. C St. in Oxnard, CA 93033. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Please share your memories at reardonfh.com. Flowers may be sent to Reardon's Mortuary, 511 No. A St. Oxnard 93030, OR in lieu of flowers, donations in Rafael's memory may be sent to Sisters, Servants of Mary, 140 No. G St. Oxnard, CA 93030.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020