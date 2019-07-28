|
|
In Memoriam
Raja R. Desenberg
October 2, 1921 - July 29, 2018
Raja ("Rye-ah") Rochella Desenberg was a cherished mother, grandmother, cousin, neighbor and friend, who was born on a Sunday and died on a Sunday, in Camarillo, CA at the age of 96. She was a beautiful person, inside and out, a gentle soul, the essence of goodness, and was beloved by all who met her.
Raja's life began in Leipzig, Germany, where she was the only child born to Israel and Leah (Weisberg) Rubinstein, immigrants to Germany from Poland after WWI. Raja and her widowed mother were witnesses to the rise of the Nazi Party in Germany and lived under Nazi rule for four years until they narrowly and gratefully immigrated to Los Angeles, a thrilling voyage for Raja via Ellis Island and the Panama Canal, and into the arms of waiting relatives in November 1937, when Raja was 16.
Raja was married to her beloved husband, Owen "Dez" Desenberg from Michigan, for 36 years until his death on July 25, 1984. They had met on a westbound train in the middle of the country and found they lived two miles from one another in L.A. In 1986, Raja retired from 17 years of working at UCLA.
In 1997, Raja moved from L.A. to the Rancho Adolfo Estates senior community in Camarillo. She was an active member of Temple Ner Ami for 20 years. People in both communities remember Mom's smile, her wit, her optimism, and that she always looked "put together" in the way she dressed!
Mom's long life may be attributed to the fact she was adaptable, had an easy going disposition, had a positive attitude, exercised and walked enthusiastically, and loved to belong to groups and volunteer. She loved to read, make stained glass pieces, and create little flower arrangements in vases placed on doilies.
Raja was warm, kind, and authentic. She listened to people. She was quiet but she loved to have fun and was funny. She was a treasure. She is survived by her three children and a granddaughter.
Mom, you were a joy to be with, and it was a privilege to care for you. I miss you dearly, especially our outings and listening to your Edith Piaf music, but please know that you are in my thoughts daily and in my heart forever.
Your loving daughter, Dorene
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019