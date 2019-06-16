|
|
Ralph Arnold Mosley, 93, of Simi Valley, California, passed away on June 13, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Ralph is survived by sons Ralph & Frank Mosley, daughter Tamara "Mimi" Friedl, son-in-law Vince Friedl. His Grandchildren, Brian, Sean, Mark, John, Lucas, Lauren and Tristan. Great-grandchildren Zackary, Dani, Devon, Jerret, Rylin, Cody, Mila, Kinzie and John Jr. He is preceded in death by his Parents, sisters Georgia, Virginia and Mary, brothers, Bob and Pat, his wife Patricia, and sons Sean and Michael Mosley. Ralph was born in Jenkins KY on December 14, 1925. He enlisted in the Navy on December 6, 1943 at the start of WWII. He was an Aviation Radioman and Arial Gunner that served in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign. After the war he met and married his next door neighbor Patricia in 1950 in Los Angeles. Ralph worked for the Department of Water and Power for 35 years as a Lineman and Patrol man until his retirement. Ralph and Patricia moved to Simi Valley in 1963, and lived in the same house on Fitzgerald Road for the rest of their lives.
He was a very caring man who always provided for his wife and children. He also provided/housed many other children and stray animals. He loved to host parties and always had an open door policy. A visitation will be held at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home in Simi Valley on Friday July 19, 2019 from 5-9:00 p.m. with a Rosary prayer service at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday July 20, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Simi Valley with interment to follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 16, 2019