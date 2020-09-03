1/1
Ralph Raymond Palacios
Ralph Raymond Palacios

Oxnard - Ralph Raymond Palacios, aged 97, of Oxnard, California passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home while listening to some of his favorite music. Ralph was born in Moorpark, California on April 22,1923 to Helen Rodriguez and Rafael Felix Palacios. Ralph completed school through the 8th grade. What he lacked in formal education was more than made up for by work experience. As a member of the Laborers Union for over 50 years, there isn't a freeway in Ventura County that he didn't help construct or work on.

Ralph is survived by his children Yvonne Palacios of Ventura, Susie Rivera of Oxnard, Cynthia Aguon of Sun City, Arizona, David Palacios of Oxnard, and Jess Palacios of Piqua, Ohio. He is also survived by his caregivers, who were there at the end, Edward Rafeedy and Christine Smith of Oxnard and their cat, Penelope. Ralph loved his favorite grandson Christopher Aguon of Avondale, Arizona and his other grandchildren Clarissa Aguon, Casey Aguon, Danny Rivera, and Jesus Rivera.

Per his wishes, there will be no formal service or funeral and his body will be cremated. Ralph's ashes will be interred next to his wife, Kathryn Palacios, at Santa Clara Cemetery after a period of time.






Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

