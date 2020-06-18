Ralph Rudy Villa



Ventura - Ralph Rudy Villa, 60, passed away suddenly on Wednesday June 10th, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital. Ralph was born on April 12th, 1960, to Refugio (Cuco) and Virginia Villa in Ventura, CA. He graduated from Buena High School and attended Ventura College before beginning to work at Abex in Oxnard, CA. He went on to work at Kalvico before moving into a long career as a mechanical engineer at Haas Automation.



One of six children, Ralph and his brothers and sisters could always be found spending time with friends and cousins, kicking back at their parents' house, or celebrating family milestones together. Ralph was the proud father and step-father of eight children. He worked hard to find new activities and adventures for his kids, and showed his love with quality time. Although separated by age and distance, Ralph loved when his children would come to visit and spend time together. He had no greater pride than their many accomplishments.



Ralph had a deep and abiding love of fishing and art. Throughout his young life, he spent much of his time fishing with his brothers, and later, his children. Ralph would use his time with his kids to share his love of the beach and outdoors. Keeping active was important for Ralph, and he volunteered coaching his kids in sports, volunteered with their school bands, and helped with their scout troops. He was also a life-long creative and artist. His passions varied, ranging from photography, to airbrushing, to drawing, to fine art. He loved to take on home and car projects with the ambition of being able to fix, create, and build whatever his family needed. He shared that passion with each of his kids, and indeed you can see in each of his children a love of creative endeavors, technical skills, and crafts.



He valued education and hard work. He was vocal about the importance of always having goals and dreams and would never hesitate to express his pride in his children's multiple successes. He also instilled in them the value of family, sharing interests, and, perhaps most importantly, he taught them all the importance of always being able to joke and laugh together.



Any description of Ralph would be incomplete without mentioning his ability to make friends everywhere he went. Thinking of Ralph immediately conjures memories of his humor and sociability. He could talk to strangers for hours and turn chance encounters into lifelong friendships. At work, his coworkers could count on him for both creativity and levity. If you had the opportunity to see him outside of work, he would not hesitate to introduce you to his family and make you feel welcome in his life.



He is preceded in death by his beloved sister Corinne Rose Ramirez.



He is survived by his wife Veronica, with whom he shared three daughters, Olivia, Miranda, and Grace, and step-daughter Sophia. He is survived by his sons Ryan (Karen), and Matthew (Charlyn), and daughters Alissa and Marie. He is also survived by his parents, Cuco and Virgina, brothers Reuben (Sharlee), Richard, and Raul (Debra), sister Renee (Steve), and brother-in-law Kris. Ralph was a proud grandfather of nine grandchildren, and was a beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.



Consistent with his life-long wishes, Ralph will be cremated and his children will spread his ashes at his favorite fishing spot. A memorial service will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to consider gifting to a savings account set up in the names of his three young daughters. Please contact Veronica or Marie directly for details on how to contribute.









