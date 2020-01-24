|
Ramon Lozano Gonzales
Oxnard - 81 years, Beloved Father, Brother, Tio, Grandfather and Friend. The Sun set on what was a life filled with family and friends on Saturday January 11th 2020. He will join his wife Yolanda Gonzales, son Ruben Gonzales and countless family members and friends to a reunion in the sky that we cannot yet attend. To keep his memory alive and strong will be the family he had to leave behind. Six Children, Nora Ontiveros, Fernando Gonzales, David Gonzales, Rene Gonzales, Martin Gonzales and Celina Gonzales. Nine grandchildren, Ruben Gonzales, David Gonzales, Amber Tierney, Jade Shaw, Joshua Ontiveros, Janaize Gonzales, Ashley Basquez, Phillip Basquez ,Alexander Gonzales and ten great grandchildren.
Visitation and Catholic Rosary (6:30pm) will be held Thursday January 30th 2020 5:00pm-8:00pm. Mass will be on Friday January 31st 2020 at 10:00am with Burial at 11:00am.
Please join us and share your stories and love, Thank You on behalf of the entire family.
Santa Clara Cemetery 2370 N "H" ST. Oxnard, CA 93036
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020