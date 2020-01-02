|
|
Ramon P. Gonzalez
Oxnard - Ramon P. Gonzalez, peacefully left this earth and was welcomed in to the arms of our loving Father on December 30, 2019. Ramon was born to Jacobo and Yesenia Gonzales Prado on June 23, 1925 in Guarachita, Michoacan, Mexico where he went to school up to the 6th grade when he then started working to help his family. During his teenage years he worked many jobs before immigrating to the United Stated and settling in Ventura County as part of the Bracero Program in the mid 1950's. During this time period he met his future wife, Adelaida "Adela" Landin.
Ramon worked for years as a field worker on the plains of Oxnard, at the packing house of Stokley's of Heublein, "La Chileria", and as a day laborer in the residential construction industry. He then moved to running his various small businesses in the town of Oxnard, where his friends who knew him would affectionately call him "Mi Chanti".
Our dad had a continuous drive and positive attitude, through working hard and keeping one's nose to the grindstone, good things happen for you and your family. Under Ramon's exterior, there was a "giving side", as he would assist those less fortunate when they were faced with challenging times. Ramon was a man of strong faith in the Catholic Church where he attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Oxnard.
Our dad will be greatly missed and the memory of him will always live in our hearts, "Descansa en Paz, Dad".
Ramon is survived by his sons: Robert (Kathleen) of Camarillo, Ruben (Diana) of Lakewood and Jerry Cervantes of El Paso, Texas and his grandchildren, Joshua R. Gonzales, Derek R. Gonzales, Michael, Travis, Christina, Jessica, Angela and the Great-Grandchildren.
A special thanks to the staff at "Villa Teresa Residential Care", for helping in taking care of our dad.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 with a rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 500 North Juanita Avenue in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020